ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School Board members want to hear from parents and community members about how they would like to see the district move forward. Starting Wednesday night, they are holding community conversations.

It’s a way they say of understanding the community’s vision and values that will help them chart the course for the future of the school district. Board members say they acknowledge that student outcomes don’t change until adult behaviors change.

The first meeting is Wednesday at Rio Grande High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be one next week at Eldorado and Jefferson Middle School, then two more in December at Cibola and Albuquerque High.