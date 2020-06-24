APS to unveil reentry plan for upcoming school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is expected to hold a news conference to announce their reentry plan for the next school year at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

According to APS, the district has been preparing a hybrid model of learning for the school year that is scheduled to start on Wednesday, August 12. The district has teams that are comprised of teachers, administrators, staff, and partners to address issues including safety, hygiene, sanitation, meals, social distancing logistics, emotional recovery, essential learning, and community partnerships.

On Tuesday, the New Mexico Public Education Department released its Reentry Guidance for the 2020-2021 school year. The 25-page document describes the reopening of schools in phases by bringing students back to school in the fall in a hybrid model which is a mix of in-person and at-home learning. The document states that it’s up to districts to decide how they’ll be able to implement the guidelines and recommends an A-B schedule.

Related Coverage: