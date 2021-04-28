APS to send out survey on random COVID-19 testing for students

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents of Albuquerque Public School students are being asked if they want their child to be part of random COVID-19 testing. Parents of all in-person learning students will receive a survey on May 3. Parents will have the option to decline the testing but student involved in sports are required to participate through their athletic program.

The New Mexico Public Education Department is requiring schools to test 1% of the in-person students each week until summer break. Right now, schools that have four Rapid Responses in 14 days are required to close but businesses that have four, but take part in regular testing, are not. KRQE News 13 asked state officials if the rules for schools will change to be more aligned with the business rules, they said at this point, no. They expect to discuss the issue more in future press conferences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES