APS to return $12M of unused funding to PED

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is giving the state back $12 million of unused funding.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the money was earmarked for the state-required K-5 Plus program and the Extended Learning Time program that lengthens the school year by 10 days. At a meeting on Monday night, the board of education voted to adjust the budget and go without that money because of program enrollment which is required by New Mexico’s Public Education Department for funding.

The Journal reports that the state awarded APS $10 million for Extended Learning Time and $8.9 million for K-5 Plus to implement the programs. The $12.5 million will be reverted due to program participation.

APS documents show 14 schools offer extended learning time this year, eight campuswide as well as six to partial school participation. The district said implementation of the programs was difficult either due to strict guidelines or quick turnarounds.