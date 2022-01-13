APS to remain closed Friday as result of cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a cyberattack on Albuquerque Public Schools and forced schools to close on Thursday, Jan. 13, the district has announced that schools will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 14 as the district continues to investigate the attack. In an update provided to parents, APS states that all schools will remain closed Friday as they further investigate the cyberattack that compromised the student information system which is used to take attendance, contact families, and verify that students are picked up by authorized adults.

Since there is no school and offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, APS reports that it plans to reopen schools on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Extracurricular activities and athletics are expected to continue as scheduled however, meals won’t be served on days that schools are closed.

APS states that administrative offices will be open Friday and essential school employees are also expected to report to work.

In response to the closure on Friday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico reports that it will offer free all-day programming for youth ages five to 18 at its location at 3333 Truman St. NE on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program is open to all APS families for free on a first-come-first-served basis.

Parents are asked to register online beforehand or by calling 505-521-7900.