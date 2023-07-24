ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After virtual learning put test scores behind, the Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) district is launching a new tool to try to get kids more help inside the classroom.

APS Communications Executive Director Monica Armenta explained the pandemic took a toll on students across the country, and now, there is a need for more resources.

The district is using $2.4 million in federal funds to pay for a new virtual tutoring program called “PAPER.”

APS said the program is for classroom-only use, meaning students can’t use it at home.

The goal is to give students better access to one-on-one help after a teacher’s in-class lesson.

PAPER’S Chief Executive Officer Philip Cutler explained that every student is different, and they want to help students get the support that makes sense to them.

“Students can work in the classroom,” said Armenta, “Perhaps, they don’t want to ask their question out loud, or they just have a need to have that personalized approach,” said Armenta.

APS said they hope the tool will be the most helpful for areas like math and literature.

This program has also been used in Las Cruces, NM, Arizona, and Las Vegas schools.

APS and PAPER contract is for 18 months.