ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to a parent after failing to hand over public records. Michelle Jenson filed her first request under the state’s Inspection of Pubilc Records Act in 2020, seeking enrollment numbers during the pandemic.

She filed more requests in January and July of 2021 but never received the records or a response from APS. Under the Inspection of Pubilc Records Act, the district has to hand over records within 15 days or give a legitimate reason why they can not fulfill the request.

Under a settlement reached this week, APS must release those records within five days and pay Jenson $40,000. It also requires the district to shore up its Inspection of Pubilc Records Act procedures and make sure it has enough staff to respond to requests.