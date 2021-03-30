APS to offer online summer school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is offering online summer school for free for the first time. There will two three-week sessions offered. It will only be for high school credit recovery, not for credit advancement.

Many students have struggled with full remote learning. While APS could not give us updated numbers, early on in the school year, it was estimated that one in five students were falling behind. According to a survey from coaches, 36% of student-athletes had at least one failing grade.