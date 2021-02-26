APS to hold superintendent finalist community forums, interviews

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education is working to hire a superintendent. Starting on Monday, March 1, the public will get to hear from each candidate.

Each community forum will be followed by an interview by the board. Their decision is expected to be announced on March 17.

According to APS, each forum will be an opportunity to hear from the finalists on various topics. The district says over 300 questions were collected from community members, employees, parents, and students through an online submission portal.

Community forums will be held each day from 6 to 7 p.m. with interviews lasting from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. APS will provide links to feedback forms which will be available when each candidate’s forum starts.

The finalists interview schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 1: Ignacio Ruiz

Tuesday, March 2: Scott Elder

Thursday, March 4: Dr. Bolgen Vargas

Friday, March 5: Dr. Ushma Shah

The community will be able to watch the forums and interview lives online through the APS YouTube channel. The public comment deadline is Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m. The Board of Education will deliberate on Monday, March 15 and an announcement is expected on Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m.