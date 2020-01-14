APS to hold conference on choosing 2020-2021 calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Albuquerque Public Schools will hold a news conference regarding three calendars that have been approved for the 2020-2021 school year.

APS says that one is a traditional calendar that looks similar to this year’s calendar while the other two are extended learning plans that add 10 days to the school year in addition to hours for staff professional development.

Extended Learning Plan A will add five-days to the beginning as well as five days to the end of the school year. Extended Learning Plan B is a year-round calendar that has several breaks throughout the year and is not an option for the district’s 13 comprehensive high schools.

Schools are reviewing calendar options through their Instructional Councils, parent organizations, staff meetings, and community meetings. The district says that during the reviewing process school communities have been asked to consider how they would use the additional 10 days to improve education.

During the 2019 legislative session, the governor signed bills that provided additional public education funding which earmarked two initiatives for New Mexico’s 89 school districts. The Extended Learning Time Program initiative adds 10 days of learning to the school year.

Around 12 APS schools have already added 10 days to the start of the school year this year with APS reporting early positive results.

Staff and families will vote on the calendar option for their school with final decisions to be submitted to the district by February 12. To view the APS calendar options, click here.