APS to extend remote learning into second semester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Public School Board voted Wednesday night to extend remote learning into the second semester. Students will remain online at least until Jan. 19.

“We don’t know if new health protocols ordered by the governor will help curb the spread of the virus,” said APS Board President Dr. David Peercy in a news release. “We’ve seen that every time there’s a national holiday, a chance for people to gather, they continue to do so. We expect some of our staff, students, and families to travel during winter break, and they will need 14 days to quarantine when they return, so a January 5th target date for a hybrid learning wasn’t realistic.” 

Last week, APS recorded 127 COVID-19 cases in the school community.

“If the spread slows and we meet state criteria for opening more classrooms, we can start with small groups at elementary schools. We would proceed with a focus on equity,” said Interim  Superintendent Scott Elder in the same news release. “Students who are struggling, those who would benefit most from in-person instruction would be first on the list, and we would expand the hybrid model from there.”

According to the same news release, so far during the pandemic, only students with special needs have received in-person instruction. 

