APS to continue providing free meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Monday, April 5, Albuquerque Public Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students. Students at school will be encouraged to eat outside when possible, and lunch schedules will be staggered to avoid large groups. APS will continue to provide free grab-and-go meals for students learning at home.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, families of remote learners can pick up weekly meal packs on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations, APS Food and Nutrition headquarters, 800 Louisiana NE (enter north off of Louisiana), and West Mesa Aquatic Center, 6705 Fortuna Road NW.