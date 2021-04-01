APS to continue providing free meals

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APS provides breakfast and lunch for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Monday, April 5, Albuquerque Public Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students. Students at school will be encouraged to eat outside when possible, and lunch schedules will be staggered to avoid large groups. APS will continue to provide free grab-and-go meals for students learning at home.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, families of remote learners can pick up weekly meal packs on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations, APS Food and Nutrition headquarters, 800 Louisiana NE (enter north off of Louisiana), and West Mesa Aquatic Center, 6705 Fortuna Road NW.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES