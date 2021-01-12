APS to announce superintendent candidates, next steps in search process

Watch news conference on this page at 10 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will host a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12 to reveal the applicants for a superintendent and to discuss the next steps in the search process. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference live on this page.

APS announced its search for a new superintendent after former Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her retirement. The district suspended the search in March when the coronavirus pandemic closed schools.

The APS Board of Education appointed the district’s former Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder as Interim Superintendent until a permanent superintendent could be selected. The Board voted to restart the search in November and announced already selected semi-finalists would be interviewed in addition to potential new applicants.

The district reposted the position and applications were due on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Three of the previously selected semi-finalists have stated they were still interested in the position:

Kimberly Finke, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Whittier Elementary School

James McIntyre, Assistant Professor & Director, Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee

Bolgen Vargas, Self-Employed Consultant and former Superintendent for Rochester City School District in New York

Two other semifinalists have since taken other jobs and withdrew their applications:

Vickie Bannerman, former Volcano Vista High School principal who now works for the New Mexico Public Education Department

Michelle Cavazos, who accepted another superintendent position in Texas

According to APS, Elder did not initially apply for the position but did apply for the job.

Read Next: