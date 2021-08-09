APS to address school operations under COVID-19 guidelines ahead of school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of a return to the classroom for most students this week, Albuquerque Public Schools is addressing how schools will operate under the latest COVID-19 guidelines. The school district is planning to host an 11 a.m. news conference today. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference here on this page.

The 2021-22 school year begins Wednesday, August 11, 2021 for all schools in the district. About 20 elementary schools are already in session as part of APS’ “Early Learning Time Program,” adding 10 extra school days to the normal school year. That program is aimed at improving academic achievement and closing learning gaps following the remote learning students dealt with during the pandemic.

APS is requiring all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings this school year regardless of vaccination status. The APS Board affirmed the policy during a July board meeting.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder said the policy will help prevent anyone from being ostracized based on their vaccination status and help prevent the further spread of the virus among the unvaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are currently unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.