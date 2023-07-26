ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the start of the Albuquerque Public Schools year only a few weeks away, a new agreement with teachers is set to be voted on. The new deal between APS and the teachers union includes a 6% pay raise for educators and a stipend for athletic coaches. It’s the first stipend in 25 years for the coaches. Stipends will also be given to staff for supervising students during off time due to the new bell schedules.

The tentative deal is set to be voted on from Monday to Wednesday next week. If passed by the Board of Education, the contract would cover the next two school years.