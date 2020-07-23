APS, teachers union reach back-to-school agreement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation have reached an agreement on how to return to school safely. Much of the plan puts responsibilities on the teachers. School is set to start online August 12 and after that students and teachers are expected to begin in-person learning, hybrid model in September.

According to the new agreement, while classes are online, teachers can still work from home. During that online time, the union and the district will make sure campuses are safe for students and faculty to return. President of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, Ellen Bernstein, says this agreement is just a framework and there are a lot of details still to work out.

“There are so many details to work out so we need to have a lot of meeting with the principals of the schools, staff they have to figure out traffic patterns, whether their rooms are big enough to accommodate kids with six feet of distance,” Berstein says.

Also under the new agreement, it will be up to the teachers to set up their classrooms and make sure they are safe for students. “As teachers come back in the classroom one of their responsibilities will be to begin moving the desks and setting up their classrooms in a way to socially distance. There will be teachers that need a face shield because of the type of child they work with some of our children need to see the face for facial recognition but they’ll be times when they’ll be in a face shield and a mask or just a face shield that again will be case by case,” says APS Interim Superintendent, Scott Elder.

APS says they will be providing masks for teachers along with cleaning kits to wipe down high touch surfaces. Staff members who are considered high risk can discuss other accommodations with the district.

