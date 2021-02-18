APS teachers react to staying virtual for remainder of school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It seems teachers are a driving force behind the Albuquerque Public Schools decision whether to return to school. What do teachers think about continuing virtual learning for the rest of the year? While APS said most teachers don’t want to come back right now, some teachers told KRQE News 13 they would if they could.

It is disappointing for many. “I get asked everyday, ‘when are we going to come back to the classroom, Ms. Wilson,'” teacher Janay Wilson said.

There will be no in-person school at APS for the rest of the year. “The goal post keeps moving. Every time we think something positive is going to happen like hybrid learning or the possibility of coming back to school,” Wilson said. “It keeps moving out and out and out.”

Wilson teaches third grade at Barcelona Elementary in the South Valley. She said she has been ready to return in-person since students were sent home last March. “I thought that with being off for so long that there might have been a better plan in place to come back, and there wouldn’t be a hold up because we are coming up on a year now,” Wilson said.

Wilson said 12 of her 17 students are falling through the cracks due to online learning. “It is very difficult to try to bring them up to their grade level. They need to be on to make it to the fourth grade,” Wilson said.

While Wilson wants to return right now, APS said the majority of teachers do not. Many voiced their concerns during last night’s school board meeting. “People will get sick if we return,” one teacher said during public comment. “Please don’t ask us to risk our lives again,” another teacher added.

Wilson thinks the biggest holdup for teachers is the state hasn’t ensured vaccines for them. This comes after the Department of Health told APS they couldn’t vaccinate teachers last month after the district had planned a vaccine clinic for 1,000 employees. “Until they come through and say that they have enough vaccinations for us, we are just waiting,” Wilson said.

Based on data from the New Mexico Department of Health, it is fair to assume most teachers could get vaccinated by May. With that in mind, APS said Thursday that in-person summer school is a possibility. However, Wilson said she is hesitant to get her hopes up. “I have very uncertain thoughts, and I feel very nervous for the next school year,” Wilson said. “Are we going to be virtual, or can we count on coming back to school in-person by then?”

Wilson said it has been difficult to see teacher shaming online where people are blaming teachers for keeping schools closed. Wilson said all teachers are working harder than ever to educate children through difficult circumstances. Wednesday night, the school board asked the administration to prepare a resolution encouraging the governor and the NMDOH to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for school staff.