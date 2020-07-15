APS Teacher’s Federation raises concerns over return to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Teacher’s Federation is calling for online classes only at least through Labor Day. The union took that stand in response to a survey of local teachers most of whom said it is too soon to return to in-person classes. Teachers expressed concern about the staff and student safety, PPE availability and sick leave. They say they would rather start online, move to a hybrid model on September 8 if it’s safe and then work out a move to in-person classes. The Albuquerque Public School board meeting right now to approve the district’s plan.
