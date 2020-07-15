APS Teacher’s Federation raises concerns over return to school

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Teacher’s Federation is calling for online classes only at least through Labor Day. The union took that stand in response to a survey of local teachers most of whom said it is too soon to return to in-person classes. Teachers expressed concern about the staff and student safety, PPE availability and sick leave. They say they would rather start online, move to a hybrid model on September 8 if it’s safe and then work out a move to in-person classes. The Albuquerque Public School board meeting right now to approve the district’s plan.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss