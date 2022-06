ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools May have struck a deal giving pay raises to licensed employees, but it has to be approved by the school board. The state passed legislation bumping up teacher salaries, but that pay raise did not include about 850 other licensed employees.

That includes everything from school nurses, to counselors, to athletic trainers. Teachers would make 50,60 or $70,000 based on their licensure level.