ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elementary school came up with a creative fundraiser using duct tape. Three staff members at Tomasita Elementary School were taped to a wall to support after-school programs.

“I had one of the little second-grade girls who came up and was really scared to put the tape on me and so she asked for permission, Mr. Bryant is this really okay?” says teacher Darryl Bryant.

He teaches fifth grade at Tomasita Elementary. Bryant says when he heard about the idea to tape teachers and staff to a wall, he couldn’t say no.

The fundraiser was held in the school’s gym and kids paid one dollar for each strip of duct tape. They could then take their pick and tape either the fifth-grade teacher, a P.E. coach, or the principal.

“I saw kids laughing and having fun and it was just really a great experience,” says long-term substitute teacher, Brandy Hanlin.

Bryant says although some students were shy to tape their teachers, others were more than excited. “One of the students wanted to put tape across my mouth which, it means I guess I talk too much,” says Bryant.

More than 150 students participated in the fundraiser and they raised more than $1,000. The money will be used to provide supplies for after-school programs.

“It is more than I expected, it was very exciting. It showed the support of the families also, not just the kids coming to school every day, day in and day out, it showed the support behind them and their parents because their parents really gave,” says Hanlin.

Bryant says that even though he was stuck to a wall for more than 45 minutes, he would do it again if it means helping his students. “When they can see us being human with something like having 300 pieces of tape across the wall, that’s a great experience for us. It makes us human to them and it allows everybody to just have a lot of fun,” says Bryant.

The school says the duct tape fundraiser was so successful, they’re already planning another one.