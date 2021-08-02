Teachers, asst. superintendent on leave from APS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now know that a handful of teachers, including an assistant superintendent, is among the group of Albuquerque Public School workers who are on administrative leave while the school investigates a major corruption scandal. Last week, former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton – who is also the district’s director of occupational education – was accused of illegally pocketing about $1 million of money meant for an APS vendor into her own bank accounts.

Williams Stapleton and eleven others have been put on administrative leave while the school conducts its own investigation. The names are not being released by KRQE because it’s unclear what their role in this has been, but of the dozen, about five of them are middle school teachers and another on leave is an associate superintendent, who is Williams Stapleton’s boss.