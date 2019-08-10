APS switches from paper to digital flyers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools will soon roll out a new program aimed at eliminating waste.

The new system is called Peachjar. The service delivers school fliers to parents electronically, dramatically lowering paper waste.

APS says while Peachjar does charge fees for the service, it is still typically less than the cost to copy and deliver paper flyers.

Parents will receive an email from Peachjar on September 3 including a username and password to allow families to then manage account preferences. APS encourages parents to add “school@peachjar.com” to your email contacts to ensure smooth delivery of the email.

