APS suspends search for new superintendent amid coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending the search for a new superintendent until more information is known about the spread of the coronavirus.
The board says that while they initially planned to interview five semi-finalists for the position this week, the interviews have been canceled at this time.
The board will consider the possibilities of moving forward in the near future.
