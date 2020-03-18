1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus

APS suspends search for new superintendent amid coronavirus

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending the search for a new superintendent until more information is known about the spread of the coronavirus.

The board says that while they initially planned to interview five semi-finalists for the position this week, the interviews have been canceled at this time.

The board will consider the possibilities of moving forward in the near future.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video