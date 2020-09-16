APS surveys request feedback on remote learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is sending out another round of surveys to parents, teachers, and principals to see how remote learning is going. The district states that the responses are confidential and will be used to better understand the challenges students and staff are facing in addition to learning what support is needed and what lessons have been learned.

The most recent survey was initially emailed from asksapr@aps.edu via SurveyMonkey at the beginning of the week of September 14. APS asks parents and guardians who have not received the survey to check their spam folders for the email.

The district will also be sending it again to families who have not responded. There is a survey for parents and a separate survey for teachers to take.

Families will be asked about communications with teachers, the time spend learning online and offline, technology problems, internet access, parents’ ability to assist students with learning, and suggestions for improvement.

APS says that teachers will be asked how synchronous and asynchronous learning is going if they feel they are adequately trained, what additional training is needed, and what is needed to assist them to move to a hybrid learning model next semester. Principals will also be surveyed on how remote learning is going for their teachers and students.

