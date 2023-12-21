ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is on for Albuquerque Public Schools’ (APS) next superintendent with results from a survey coming in about what qualities thousands believe the incoming leader should have. That survey included feedback from business groups, unions, school parents, and more. Nearly 40% of respondents said they want someone who puts students first.

“I was grateful to see that all zip codes were represented,” said outgoing APS Board of Education President, Yolanda Montoya-Cordova. APS school board members at Wednesday’s meeting touted the latest survey results in the search for a new superintendent. More than 7,700 people shared their input.

As Scott Elder retires, community members were in part surveyed about the most important qualities they want for a district leader. Among the top five results were demands for someone with an education background, a leader who promotes safety and security, and someone who takes responsibility for decisions. Despite the thousands of responses, one board member expressed concern.

“I think it was 21 percent of the respondents of this survey were Hispanic, and obviously a large majority of our population is Hispanic,” said outgoing APS School Board Member, Peggy Muller-Aragón.

The search firm responded and said a third of the online respondents did not state their ethnicity because it was optional. When asked what people don’t want in a superintendent, answers included authoritarian leadership, disrespect toward the workforce, and not understanding the community.

“It really just summarized everything that we’ve heard, and I can’t say enough how much better this particular search is going to be because it’s giving you guys a better context,” said Montoya-Cordova.

Respondents mentioned the teacher shortage, student performance, and funding as some of the district’s biggest challenges. The plan is to pick finalists by the end of next month. There will be a public forum scheduled for January 30 and a decision the next day.