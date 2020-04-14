APS Superintendent: Teachers will have to make adjustments next year

Kids are home from school for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, parents have become the teacher. KRQE Anchor David Romero asked Albuquerque Public Schools' Communications Director Monica Armenta some additional questions about distance learning.

A: No. We are not advocating issuing any more paper packets or learning packets and that's for the next two weeks. That has to do with the fact that we are said to be in the peak right now of the coronavirus a pandemic so the next two weeks we're not advocating that happen we do want to remind everyone that early on we handed out more than 14,000 learning packets for grades K-5. We issued workbooks and reading books to some students. We distributed more than 5,000 supply to kids that were handed out at the grab and go locations. But at this time we have shut down the print shop so it would be impossible to actually be able to make any more copies or put those packets together.