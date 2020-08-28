APS superintendent: Online learning decision not made lightly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools made the decision last week to continue with online learning through the end of the year. But will the new, improved designation for Bernalillo County tempt APS to change their minds and bring kids back with the hybrid model?

News 13 talked to the APS superintendent Thursday evening. He reminded us of the pressures that led to the decision in the first place. “I just think it’s important for people to remember that the board made that decision really acting on survey data, information they were receiving from parents and teachers that were writing to them. They received hundreds of emails,” said Scott Elder, APS acting superintendent.

The school board also said they wanted to spare parents the disruption in cases where opened school might have to close again.

