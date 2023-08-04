ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder has been invited to the White House to bring attention to cybersecurity. Nearly two years ago, APS schools were shut down for two days after suffering a cyber attack. Following the attack, Elder called for the creation of a state and federal task force to look at providing resources to school districts to protect systems and information in the future.

Elder will take part in a “Back to School Safely” event in Washington. That event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Monday.