APS students head back to classroom with COVID safety protocols in place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School students are headed back to the classroom Wednesday. Other school districts follow within the next few days.

For the first time since 2019, kids are starting a new school year in person and APS wants to keep it that way. Students and staff are required to wear masks unless they are eating or if they are outside. Any teachers not vaccinated will also have to go through surveillance testing.

The district has also made some physical changes to the schools. They added more windows and installed UVC units in most of their classrooms to ensure there’s better air filtration.

APS has an online spreadsheet that shows the safety measures put in place at each school for anyone interested. While thousands of students are headed back Wednesday, the district is still offering online learning for anyone not ready to return to the classroom.

The school district is still monitoring the delta variant If cases continue to rise, officials say they will follow guidelines for the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health.