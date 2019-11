ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Pubilc School students got some free books in an effort to highlight diversity.

Bilingual students from Atrisco Heritage got to pick out three free books on Friday. Each book focuses on culture and real-life experiences.

Students say they serve as a voice and are a way for students to dive into other cultures as well.

APS has 66 schools with bilingual and multicultural education programs. They are also distributing more than 40,000 books.