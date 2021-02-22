APS students can now use preferred name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School students can now choose to be identified by their preferred name as opposed to their legal name. Previously, students and parents would have to inform teachers and staff if they did not go by their legal name. Now, a parent can change their child’s name on file. They say this may reflect gender identity or a nickname.

However, they say a student’s legal name will still continue to be used on official documents and reports where it is required. “There’s nothing more personal than our name,” said Interim Superintendent Scott Elder in a news release. “Our students need to feel respected, accepted, and welcome in our classrooms, and this is one way we can show them we mean what we say.”

According to a news release, parents of students new to APS can enter their child’s preferred first name when registering for the 2021-2022 school year and students, previously enrolled in APS, must contact their school’s front office to change their preferred first name.