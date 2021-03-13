APS: Students can expect a lot of changes when they return to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that all APS students have the option to return to the classroom full-time starting April 5, we’re now getting a better idea about the changes students can expect when they return. During Friday’s APS Board of Education meeting, Interim Superintendent Scott Elder explained some of the changes students will be seeing.

“We are going to be doing some things like trying to minimize group activities, but otherwise you’ll be in the classrooms working with a teacher. But it’s going to be a little different,” said Elder.

Students will not be allowed to use water fountains. Instead, water stations to fill up reusable water bottles will be available. Windows and doors will be kept open to allow for proper circulation.

“The reality is that all schools will implement COVID-safe practices, so this will include things like masks being required, hand washing, not sharing materials, not allowing a lot of the touching amongst the children, social distancing,” said Elder.

While schools will work to maintain social distancing, Elder says with the full re-entry, it’s unrealistic that students will be six feet apart from each other in the classroom. “We’re assured that’s okay,” Elder said. “If it’s three feet, it’s three feet. We’ll do our best to spread everything out as much as possible,” he said.

Teachers will also be given an option to have a camera installed, so students who remain on virtual learning will have a glimpse inside the classroom. “We are in the middle of trying to provide a panoramic camera to each of our teachers who want them,” said Dr. Richard Bowman, the APS Chief Information and Strategy Officer.

Teachers and staff are already working to get their classrooms set up for the new full reentry plan. They had already been set up for the hybrid learning model.