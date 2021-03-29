WATCH LIVE: APS Special Board of Education holds meeting

Watch meeting live on this page at 7:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Special Board of Education will hold a meeting on Monday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the meeting live on this page.

During the meeting the Board is expected to highlight special issues including consideration for approval of budget adjustments to the existing grant budget for several funds, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations grant application, a presentation for the 2022 fiscal year budget, and more.

