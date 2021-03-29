WATCH LIVE: APS Special Board of Education holds meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico's daycares and early childhood facilities can open to full capacity starting Monday, with numerous safety measures in place. This will be the first time these facilities have been able to open at full-capacity statewide since the pandemic first hit. With lower case rates and more vaccinations, the state's Early Childhood Education and Care Department says it couldn't come at a better time.

"From the beginning, New Mexico, our top priority has really been ensuring the health and safety of children and the staff who serve them," said Sec. Elizabeth Groginsky of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department. "This is really an important time to allow our childhood care providers who are an essential part of our economic recovery, to be able to operate at full capacity and meet the needs of children and families."