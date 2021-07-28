APS Special Board of Education holds meeting; expected to discuss school reentry plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board is holding a special board of education meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. The topics expected to be discussed include the school reentry plan for the fall, federal funding plan, and budget adjustments. To view the full agenda and documents, visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1880?meeting=485221&thin=True

KRQE News 13 plans to stream the meeting on this page. Due to the Public Health Order, the meeting will be a combination meeting with board members and limited staff in attendance at the John Milne Community Board Room. There will also be a live virtual meeting for presenters.

