ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School board is set to vote Wednesday on next year’s academic calendar. APS Superintendent Scott Elder says the primary reasons for the changes are the recently passed legislation along with new APS Board of Education goals. The legislation mandates additional instructional time in New Mexico and the APS board is calling for improved proficiency rates across the state.

The proposed calendar would add almost a full week to the school year. If approved, the school year would start on August 3, nearly a week earlier than the current start date, the year would end May 31 for most students.

Biggest Changes