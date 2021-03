ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants to know how parents plan to send their kids back to school when in-person learning begins on April 5. In its latest survey, the district asks only two questions: If your student will be returning and if so, if they plan to ride the bus.

Superintendent Scott Elder discussed a shortage of bus drivers last week, saying the district still needs to hire more than 200. For more information, visit aps.edu.