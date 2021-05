ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is asking parents if they want a longer school year next year. They’ve sent out a survey asking if they want 10 more instructional days as allowed by the state.

Parents are being asked to fill out the survey for each child and each school. The district says it wants to hear from parents before considering a change.

Some schools had already opted into a longer school year last year, if would not affect them.