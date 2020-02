ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A new report shows a jump in suspensions at Albuquerque Public Schools. The Albuquerque Journal reports last school year there were more than 12,000 suspensions.

That’s about 4,000 more than the school year before. The data shows a large chunk of the suspensions were assault-related.

District officials say the numbers are alarming and plan to have conversations about how to fix the problem.