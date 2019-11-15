APS seeks help funding student-teacher program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a huge gap to fill for teacher vacancies at Albuquerque Public Schools, the district is looking for help to fund a student teaching program.

Instead of the traditional certification, the Albuquerque Teacher Residency partnership gives student teachers a more experienced path into teaching. This program will place a student teacher with a veteran educator for an entire school year and also give them a $15,000 stipend.

Now, APS is hoping the state will foot the bill. APS says it costs them about $500,000 each year for the program to host about 25 student teachers.

