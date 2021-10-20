APS seeking input on proposed 2022-23 calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for feedback from families on next year’s proposed calendar. The first day of class for the 2022-2023 school year would be Wednesday, August 10, slightly earlier than normal.

The last day of school would be Thursday, May 25. The calendar is developed by a committee of educators but community feedback is encouraged. For more information, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/seeking-input-on-proposed-2022-2023-calendar.

