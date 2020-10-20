APS seeking input on proposed 2021-2022 calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is seeking input on its proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. It proposes the first day of class as Wednesday, Aug. 11. The last day of school would be Wednesday, May 25. The calendar is developed by a committee of educators but community feedback is encouraged. The deadline for submitting comments is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

