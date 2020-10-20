ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is seeking input on its proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. It proposes the first day of class as Wednesday, Aug. 11. The last day of school would be Wednesday, May 25. The calendar is developed by a committee of educators but community feedback is encouraged. The deadline for submitting comments is Tuesday, Oct. 27.
New Mexico Education News
- APS seeking input on proposed 2021-2022 calendar
- Rio Grande High School students find creative ways to give back to community
- PED workshops available to parents
- New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after students defy health order
- PED warns rise in COVID-19 cases could close schools again