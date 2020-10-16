APS seeking input from teachers on moving to hybrid learning model

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district is planning for, hopefully, going to the hybrid learning model next semester. First, they are getting a feel for how teachers and staff feel about that transition.

APS sent out a list of questions asking all teachers and staff their thoughts on returning to school in January. While the situation with the pandemic is changing every day, the teachers union president says it’s better to plan now than later.

“We don’t know if we have to postpone that, but we would be neglectful if we didn’t start planning,” says Ellen Bernstein, president of the ATF.

Bernstein says it’s a preview of questions so that the district can allow teachers and staff to start thinking about their answers before the formal survey is sent out later this month. Some of the questions ask teachers if they’re ready for a hybrid model.

Other questions ask if teachers prefer remote learning because of a pre-existing health condition. The survey even asks teachers upfront if they plan to retire or take a leave of absence.

“It’s to give the district some idea of what to prepare for and I think it’s important to plan,” Bernstein says. She also believes there will be a good mix of answers coming from this survey.

On one hand, she says many of the district’s teachers are fed up with remote learning and are eager to get back. However, there are some who are uncomfortable with the rise of positive cases we’ve been getting lately and want to continue with remote learning.

Regardless of the results of this survey, a spokesperson for APS says while they plan on doing a hybrid learning model in January, that could change based on how our state trends in the next two months. The district will also continue to send more surveys over the next two months to get a better understanding of how their staff and community feel about hybrid learning.

Related Content