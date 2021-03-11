APS seeking different property for East Mountains bus depot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – East Mountains residents have won their fight to stop a school bus depot from being built in their neighborhood. KRQE News 13 reported last week about Albuquerque Public Schools‘ plan which would have put the facility next to I-40 in the Rincon Loop neighborhood.

The depot would have room for at least 50 buses along with a fueling station, wash bays, and an auto shop. Neighbors raised concerns it would cause noise and pollution and contaminate ground water.

APS says it has since abandoned the plan and is now looking for a different site in the East Mountains to build that depot.