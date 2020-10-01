APS science teacher selected for Fulbright international program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced that a science teacher at Rio Grande High School has been selected for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. Jean Marie Baca was the only New Mexican out of the 71 U.S. citizens selected this year to travel abroad through the program.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program is a year-long professional development opportunity that helps teachers develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy. APS explains that the program equips teachers to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad, and global collaboration.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected based on academic and professional achievement in addition to a record of service and demonstrated leadership potential. Baca is a National Board Certified Teacher that has been in education for 20 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in biology and her master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico.

Baca has taught for APS and the Department of Defense Schools in South Korea. The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

The Fulbright Program operates in over 160 countries worldwide and has provided about 370,000 participants with the opportunity to teach, study, or conduct research in other countries and to exchange ideas.

