ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
- Top Story: Get your cash: New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week
- New Mexico: New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
- Crime: Roswell father accused of driving drunk, injuring children in crash
Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting everybody in this first day. People are excited, it’s just a great time,” said Elder. APS schools not on the extended calendar return to the classroom August 10.