ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder.

Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting everybody in this first day. People are excited, it’s just a great time,” said Elder. APS schools not on the extended calendar return to the classroom August 10.