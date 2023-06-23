ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque School Board hopes to find its next superintendent by next spring. The district is preparing to launch a search to find a replacement for Scott Elder, who’s leaving the post when his contract ends roughly one year from now.

During Wednesday’s meeting, School Board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova says they hope to pick a firm to lead the search by the end of August, and they want to name a successor early enough to ensure a smooth transition.

“What’s really exciting about this is that we have lots of time,” Montoya-Cordova says. “We’re really committed to making this process as transparent as possible. There’s more to come, we want to make sure the community is engaged and the conversation now is, ‘What do we want moving forward?'”

Montoya-Cordova says the timeline of the search needs to consider the upcoming school board elections. Two of the three members up this cycle are not seeking re-election.