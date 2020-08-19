APS school board to discuss the remainder of semester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five days into the distanced start of Albuquerque Public Schools’ 2020-2021 school year, parents are feeling the pressure as the challenge of all-online learning takes hold. While the district is hoping distance learning is only a temporary challenge amid the pandemic, it’s also acknowledging the many parents who are struggling through the effort.

Meanwhile, the city of Albuquerque says it stands ready to allow the district to use larger and open area city properties. Mayor Tim Keller highlighted the initiative in a Tuesday news conference, saying the offer is something the city can deliver on amid the response to the coronavirus.