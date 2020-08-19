ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board will meet Wednesday night to discuss the semester. The administration is expected to present a detailed plan for in-school attendance. They’ll also consider other possible scenarios for distance learning or hybrid learning models which could see pods of children move to in-person learning every other week. The virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m.
Latest News
- APS school board to discuss the remainder of semester
- APS responds to distance learning challenges, city offers facilities
- Hope Christian School reopens with in-person learning
- Out-of-state student-athletes at Luna Community College find new housing during pandemic
- UNM holds virtual Freshman Day