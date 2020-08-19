APS school board to discuss the remainder of semester

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albuquerque public schools_91332

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board will meet Wednesday night to discuss the semester. The administration is expected to present a detailed plan for in-school attendance. They’ll also consider other possible scenarios for distance learning or hybrid learning models which could see pods of children move to in-person learning every other week. The virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss