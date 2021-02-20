APS school board members respond to governor’s criticism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s largest school district is facing criticism by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham after the APS school board voted this week to stick with remote learning.

One school board member says the governor’s comments are a call to action, while the board president stands by the decision to stay online. “I am very disappointed about the decision, we wouldn’t have negotiated with the unions about what was required to make students and educators as safe as possible,” Lujan Grisham says.

Wednesday night the board voted to stick with distance learning until conditions improve. Friday, the governor voiced her disappointment in the district. “Kiddos want to go back to school, parents want to go back to school, and this is the safest model,” the governor says.

News 13 reached out to the school board, to get their reaction to the governor’s criticism. School Board President Dr.David Peercy said in a statement Saturday that the district is ready for all of the safety-related logistics, but that educational logistics are still a challenge. He says they appreciate the governor’s concerns and will continue to work toward a solution that supports her preferences.

We also heard back from board member Peggy Muller-Aragón, who has been in favor of the hybrid model. In a statement, she said in light of the governor’s comments, she thinks the board should have an emergency meeting to revisit the decision.

Dr. Peercy says the return to school would not qualify as an emergency topic. But a special meeting could be called to discuss the matter further. Dr. Peercy also says the board believes athletics should be decoupled from the hybrid model.

Read his full statement below: