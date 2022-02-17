NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools, along with Rio Rancho Public Schools, announced that they would no longer enforce a mask mandate for students or staff. This comes following Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement Thursday that she has ended the statewide indoor mask mandate.

In letters to parents Thursday, both school districts said that mask-wearing will now be voluntary and no one will be required to wear one.

Both the governor and New Mexico Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus cited the state’s recent decrease in COVID-19 cases the number of New Mexicans hospitalized by the virus declining as their reasoning behind the decision.