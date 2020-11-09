APS resumes search for a superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced that it will continue its search for a permanent superintendent and plans to open the search up to other potential semi-finalists. The APS Board began the search in Oct. 2019 after Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her retirement effective June 30, 2020.

However, APS had to pause the process in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district reports that by that time the Board had collected public input on qualities wanted in the superintendent and 39 individuals had applied for the position.

In March, five semi-finalists were listed by APS including:

Vickie Bannerman, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Volcano Vista High School

Michelle Cavazos, Chief Officer for Academics and Social Emotional Learning for Austin Independent School District

Kimberly Finke, Principal of Albuquerque Public Schools Whittier Elementary School

James McIntyre, Assistant Professor & Director, Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee

Bolgen Vargas, Self-Employed Consultant and former Superintendent for Rochester City School District in New York

Cavazos has since accepted a superintendent position at another district. The other four candidates have been contacted by APS for their continued interest.

APS reports Scott Elder, the district’s former Chief Operations Officer signed a one-year contract to serve as Acting Superintendent that is effective through June 30, 2021, or until a permanent superintendent was selected. While Elder didn’t originally apply for the position, APS states that he indicated that he would be interested in being considered for the permanent position.

The district will receive assistance from the HYA search firm to request additional applications, decide if the Board will include any additional semi-finalists, and complete the initial search plan with semi-finalist public forums, and interviews with the Board of Education. The permanent superintendent is expected to be selected around March 2021 and start July 1, 2021.

Latest News: